Khloe Kardashian is 'ignoring the noise' amid Tristan Thompson's paternity drama

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has been in the news for being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols for pregnancy and child-related expenses. Although even as Thompson's paternity suit has been making the headlines, Khloe seems to be straying away from all the drama. According to an E! source, Khloe is " "ignoring the noise" at the moment.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars did not directly react to Tristan's paternity lawsuit, her recent Instagram post about negativity seemed to have been hinted at the same. As per E! source, "Khloe's focused on co-parenting" her daughter True whom she shares with Thompson. The insider also mentioned that Khloe and Tristan haven't been together since spring.

As for Tristan's lawsuit, Nichols sued Thompson in June in Los Angeles is requesting "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth" as well as legal fees. She is also seeking full legal and physical custody of her son and has requested that Thompson be granted visitation rights.

With Nichols' suit, Thompson's cheating scandal has once again come to the fore considering according to reports, the timeline of Nichols’ pregnancy suggests that the fitness trainer conceived her child in March while celebrating Thompson’s birthday. At the time, he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. It has also been revealed that the Sacramento Kings player confessed to having sex with Nichols in a declaration obtained by the Daily Mail.

Nichols, 31, welcomed a baby boy on December 2. Neither Khloe nor Tristan have made any official statements regarding the ongoing drama.

