Khloe Kardashian joins ex Tristan Thompson over lunch for Father's Day celebration with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been in the news since the finale of The Kardashians aired recently. The final episode of the show featured Khloe finding out about Tristan's paternity scandal involving Maralee Nichols and showcased her emotional journey of dealing with the situation as she ended her relationship with the NBA player.

Over the weekend, Khloe and Tristan were spotted heading for a lunch outing with their four-year-old daughter True Thompson and were also joined by Kris Jenner. According to Just Jared, Thompson and Kardashian were spotted heading to Sagebrush Cantina on June 18 in California. At their recent outing, Khloe was seen wearing a body-hugging black dress paired with white sneakers while Tristan wore an all-grey outfit.

Khloe recently opened up on watching the final episode of The Kardashians which featured her dealing with Thompson's paternity suit and said that it was "tough." In the episode, Kardashian maintained that despite her differences with Tristan, she will continue to remain cordial with him as they co-parent their daughter together.

During a Q&A at The Kardashians Disney FYC screening, Khloe addressed what it felt like reliving her difficult times while watching the show and said, "It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things."

The Good American founder on Twitter also maintained that she has been grateful for the family support she received amid the tough time she faced during the Thompson split.

