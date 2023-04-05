Khloe Kardashian just reveal the name of her son? Fans think so

Khloe Kardashian, who is always on the spotlight about her and Tristan Thompson's past relationship, though they never really ignited any fame after their split, but the couple are co-parenting their kids to the best of their interest.

Meanwhile, recently, what got fans talking was when it was believed that Khloe Kardashian accidentally revealed her son's name after noticing a detail in the background of her latest post.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are the parents of two children. True Thompson was born in April 2018. She then gave birth to her baby via surrogate in August 2022, whose name was not known until it was seen that she revealed the details.

Ever since then, it’s been in the news as fans are buzzing after they believe she accidentally leaked the name of her newborn after they noticed a new detail in her Instagram Stories. Khloe has been keeping her son under wraps since his birth in August.

How did the incident come to be highlighted?

On Sunday night, the TV personality took to Instagram Stories to share significant features from True's birthday party.

Stoney Clover Lane, a bag brand, provided a special layout station for the TV personality. The company made an assortment of cute rucksacks that were personalized with the children's names.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian reveals first look of her son’s face as she wishes ‘baby daddy’ Tristan Thompson on birthday

Khloe posted a video of the pastel-coloured bag wall on Instagram, writing, "OK, this Stoney Clover backpack display wall is out of this world." which is when fans got their thinking caps on to take a guess on Khloe’s baby boy's name.

While there is not an official statement revealed from the couple or mother, Khloe fans are hyped to know as the Kardashian are not likely to hide behind the veil for such matters.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Candidate Crush: A look back at Khloe Kardashian's best red carpet outings over the years