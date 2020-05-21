Khloe Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian reveal how they are keeping their hair healthy during quarantine

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian reveal their hair care tips during the quarantine.

We've all been wondering how to keep our hair and scalp healthy at home during quarantine as hitting the saloon doesn't seem quite likely at the moment. Let's hear it from the beauty moguls themselves. Most of us are washing our hair less during the self-isolation period because let's admit it, who's gonna come and meet us? However, Kardashian sisters Khloe and Kourtney have a perfect solution to our problem. Turns out they've also been doing the same but they have some amazing tips for hair care.

Taking to YouTube to share their hair care regime, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian revealed that they're shampooing way lesser than they usually do and are yet styling their hair. In the case of Kourtney, the 41-year-old has almost given up shampooing. "Since quarantine started I've just been rinsing my hair with water, especially since I haven't been seeing anyone," she revealed. "I dry it after with an Aquisse hair towel turban, I usually do a face mask, then I just put it up in a bun with a silk scrunchie which helps with not tearing or damaging your hair, but it's solely slicked with my natural hair grease," Kourtney shared.

As for Khloé's hair routine, she kicks off the week with clean tresses and lets it get oily when it has to. "Normally at the beginning of the week I would wash and blow-dry my hair, and then I'm a dry shampoo person, [but by] Wednesday or Thursday I'll start doing either a low bun or a low pony, and just work with it," Khloe stated. She also shared how she makes her DIY hair mask. "Heat up the oil for about ten seconds or so, until it's warm but not hot, then apply the warm oil to your hair and put on a towel wrap [or shower cap] and let it sit for 20-30 minutes. Wash your hair as usual, maybe [adding] an extra [round of] shampoo to get the oils out. It'll infuse moisture and shine back into over-processed hair," Khloe said.

Kourtney also had another master tip. "If you're all out of dry shampoo, baby powder will do the trick. Let it sit for a few minutes to absorb the excess oils, then rub it around to get rid of the white chalkiness," she shared.

