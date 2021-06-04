Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner duped out of their own homes due to THIS reason; Duo not allowed to enter

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed how their contractor duped her and mother Kris Jenner out of their own mansions. Scroll down to see what went down.

Reality TV star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian previously had revealed that she was building a new mansion, but now the TV star is opening up about how her contractor cheated her! On the latest episode of their show--Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe shared an update on her new house, as well as Kris Jenner’s house which is being built next door. “You know the contractors ran off with our houses? So we don’t have houses currently,” Khloe told her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

“We bought these houses from a builder who was building these houses and he has investors behind him. We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him. Whatever. We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they’ve been on a standstill,” she added during the conversation.

During a confessional, Khloe added, “A contractor left with our deeds, a lot of our money, and we’re not allowed to go onto our properties. So we can’t even have a contractor take over while we’re trying to get our deeds back or close escrow. And we can’t even take him to court right now due to COVID. So we have to work everything out by mediation first. It just f–king sucks.”

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian threatens to sue woman who claims Tristan Thompson is her baby's father

Share your comment ×