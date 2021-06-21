Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner reveal where they stand with Jordyn Woods after Tristan cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner recently opened up about their current relationship with Jordyn Woods and where they stand. Scroll down to see what they said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 epic seasons and the Kardashian/Jenner family recently got together for a reunion episode! The chat hosted by Andy Cohen had the family at centre stage, answering tough questions. During the talk, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were asked about the state of their relationship with former family friend and Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, who had an affair with Tristan Thompson while Khloe was pregnant with his daughter. While the questions were reportedly not seen by the family members beforehand, they did have an option to keep mum about it and not answer. But when asked about this, Kylie and Khloe chose to answer!

Khloe said that she hasn’t talked to Jordyn since everything went down back in February 2019, but says that she has forgiven her. “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” Khloe said. “I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.” She added, “I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.”

Khloe went on to say that she wouldn’t have any issue with Kylie if she decided to rekindle her friendship with Jordyn. “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual,” Khloe explained. “And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.” As for Kylie, she admitted that it was difficult to be caught in the middle between her sister and her friend. “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing,” Kylie admitted. “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

