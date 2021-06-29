Khloe Kardashian left more ‘heartbroken’ than ever before after latest split with Tristan Thompson; Here’s why

According to E! News, Khloe Kardashian’s split with Tristan Thompson has “disappointed” her more than ever this time around. Scroll down to know why.

Upon Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s most recent breakup, E! News recently shed some light on why Khloe is hurting more than ever this time around. If you didn’t know, the reality star and basketball pro split up romantically just a few weeks ago. As fans can recall, cheating allegations rocked their relationship in 2018 and, following his scandal with Jordyn Woods in 2019, caused them to split. Now, nearly a year since their reconciliation, concerns over his wandering eye have once again driven a wedge between them.

"Khloe is extremely disappointed in how things have played out with Tristan," a source close to the family told E! News. "She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship and was hopeful for the future. To see that Tristan hasn't changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking." Still, life must go on for the mom to their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. "She always had trust issues and wasn't sure, but she wanted to be positive and see the good in him," the source shared. "She wanted nothing more than for True to have a happy family unit and she plans on still having that regardless of what Tristan does."

And as evidenced by the recent outpouring of love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on her 37th birthday—even from Tristan—Khloe has no shortage of shoulders to lean on. "Khloe has a huge support system of family and friends who have all rallied around her again," the source said. "Everyone knows how special Khloe is and that she deserves more."

As for co-parenting, Khloe and Tristan have that part already figured out. "She is putting on a happy face and focusing on True. She's an amazing mom and always does what's best for True," the source noted. "She will continue to co-parent with Tristan and try to see the good." "In the meantime," the source said, "Khloe is spending time with family. She doesn't know what the future holds and is taking one day at a time."

