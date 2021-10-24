Khloe Kardashian looks back at her MOST ‘mortifying and cringe worthy’ moments from KUWTK

Reality TV star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian recently got nostalgic as she spoke about the family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While chatting with People, the 37-year-old star spoke about KUWTK and revealed that she still watches old seasons of the show, even though she “did stuff that is so mortifying and cringe-worthy.”

She told the tabloid: “I remember taking a bath naked with a bunch of candy and Kourtney‘s filming me. It’s just like why am I doing this on camera? It’s so mortifying.” If you don’t remember what Khloe is talking about, this incident is from season four, when Khloe decided to make a “love tape” for her then-husband Lamar Odom while he was out on the road during the basketball season.

In other news, just yesterday while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe revealed that the spinoff of KUWTK will be revealed to the public sooner rather than later! “I think in a few months, either end of January, early February. That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We're really excited," she revealed.

To the audience’s surprise, she also revealed that the crew members were with her inside the shooting area for Ellen’s show. “They're here in the back shooting with us, and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," Khloé added while speaking of the camera crew.

