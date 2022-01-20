Khloe Kardashian to make amends with Tristan Thompson amid cheating scandal despite being ‘devastated’

In the midst of Tristan Thompson’s recent cheating scandal, Khloé Kardashian has reportedly found support in momager–Kris Jenner to help her cope with the aftermath of the NBA athlete’s paternity drama. If you didn't know, earlier this month, Thompson, 30, confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who is also suing the athlete for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, while he was publicly dating Kardashian.

While this isn't the first time Khloe has been caught in the middle of Tristan’s cheating scandals, insiders told People magazine that the KUWTK star is taking the paternity scandal harder than the other ones. While speaking to the tabloid about the 37-year-old, the insider said: "Khloé is really struggling with what's happening with Tristan. This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than in the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated."

They added: "She's leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open," for the sake of the couple’s daughter 3½-year-old daughter True. "[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she's so upset. People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side," the source added.

Back on January 3rd, Tristan finally confirmed that he had in fact fathered a child while dating Khloe on Instagram. He also apologised to Khloe on the social media platform, he wrote: “Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

