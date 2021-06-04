Khloe Kardashian MOVING to Boston with Tristan & True amid cheating scandal? KUWTK star ‘open’ to the idea

In a new KUWTK clip, Khloe Kardashian can be seen discussing her potential move to Boston with Tristan Thompson and their daughter True.

Reality TV star and Good American founder Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about moving homes in a new KUWTK clip! In a recently released sneak peek of the hit reality TV show, Khloé, 36, was seen contemplating the decision to follow boyfriend Tristan Thompson out to Boston, where he had to move after signing with the Celtics in November. "We spoke to Tristan, he misses you, wishes you would go there," Kim Kardashian can be seen Khloé in the clip, as Kourtney Kardashian, 42, adds, "He really wants you to come."

"Are you guys into Boston?" Khloé asks her sisters. "We're into it," says Kim, 40. "He definitely wants you to move there though." "Like full time?" Khloé clarifies before adding, "I'm not opposed to Boston or anything like that, it's just once you have kids it's different. True has her whole life in LA, her cousins, I have preschool class at my house."

"It's COVID, I can't just take her to Boston and go and find classes there, everything's shut down," Khloé continues of True. "I think if it was a different year, maybe I would be more open to uprooting her but it's like what am I going to do, take her there to be in a condo there just to stay in some walls?" "I get it but I feel like he was probably so used to being home with you guys every single day and seeing True, and that was probably hard for him to then go away and be taken away from all of that," Kim noted. "Yeah, COVID was great for our relationship, just spending that much time and working on certain things and I can tell he almost feels like what's going to happen now that we are separated or whatever," Khloé says. "I'm used to being apart so for me it's not that jarring."

"I don't think he's ever spent that much time with me, or anyone," the Good American mogul added. "I think that it's just an adjustment for him," Kim says. In a confessional, Khloé emphasizes her desire to keep things stable for True. "I totally get why he wants me to move to Boston, he's there all by himself," she says. "We've spent so much time together during COVID, I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan, but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging for adults but especially for a toddler." "I think there's been so much change for True right now, I just don't want to uproot her and remove her of all of the things that she's familiar with and that stabilize her," she concludes.

Khloé and Tristan, 30, got back together last year after splitting in 2019 due to Tristan’s cheating. The duo shares 3-year-old daughter True, and are seemingly planning to have another boy soon.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian ‘upset but standing by’ Tristan Thompson amid cheating scandal; Duo busy planning 2nd baby

Share your comment ×