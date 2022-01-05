Khloe Kardashian is 'never' getting back together with Tristan Thompson amid paternity test scandal?

Khloé Kardashian is "never" ever, ever getting back together with Tristan Thompson! According to a US Weekly report, Tristan's paternity test scandal was "the final straw" for the 37-year-old reality star. For the unversed, on January 3, the 30-year-old NBA star had confirmed on Instagram Stories that the paternity test results revealed he "fathered a child with Maralee Nichols." The two had hooked up in March 2021, when Tristan was still dating Khloé.

An insider revealed to US Weekly, "Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé. He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw." Thompson had even penned a public apology to Kardashian for the paternity test scandal on IG Stories, with whom he shares daughter True, 3, writing, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," the Sacramento Kings player profusely added. While Khloé is yet to publicly address Tristan's apology, the source further informed US Weekly that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Revenge Body host is "staying strong" for True and that "her family and best friends are really her biggest support system."

Meanwhile, Maralee Nichols has broken her silence about Tristan Thompson's confirmation of fathering her baby. To know what the 31-year-old fitness model had to say of Tristan, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

