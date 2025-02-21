Khloé Kardashian On Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumors After Basketball Game Appearance: 'Did Have Lot of Anxiety'

Khloé Kardashian has spoken candidly about all the speculation regarding her affair with former beau Tristan Thompson, admitting that negative attention made her extremely anxious.

During the confession segment of the February 20th episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 40, confessed she was hesitant to go to a Cleveland Cavaliers game with her and Thompson's kids, True, 6, and Tatum, 2. Fearing that her going to the game would fuel rumors of a reunion, she wondered if she should go.

"I did have a lot of anxiety about going—more for the public's reaction, which is so lame to say," Khloe admitted. She added, "My family, my circle, they know that Tristan and I, we’re not together, but it's sad that I had a lot of anxiety because of outside noise."

In spite of her fears, Khloé ended up putting the happiness of her children first and choosing to go to the game. She said the experience was profoundly fulfilling, with True particularly overjoyed to watch her dad play.

She said, "It was such a great experience for my kids. They were so happy," adding, "[True] is so proud. She was so excited to see her dad play and to be in that atmosphere."

Khloé has conceded that although her immediate friends and family are aware she and Thompson are not in a relationship anymore, the general public keeps fueling gossip. Her engagement with Tristan has often resulted in unjustified rumors, however, the Good American founder has continuously refuted and responded to these rumors.

Advertisement

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are successfully co-parenting their children, as the reality star has claimed. The pair who began dating in 2016 split in 2021, remaining friends since.

New episodes of The Kardashians arrive on Thursdays on Hulu.