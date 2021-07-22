Khloe Kardashian OPENS UP about being a White mom to daughter True: I don't want her living in a bubble

Television personality Khloe Kardashian has reflected on her journey of being a White mother to her 3-year-old Black daughter True. During an appearance on Leomie Anderson’s Role Model podcast, Khloe, 37 has opened up about the importance of discussing race with your children. In the show, Khloe made her fans aware that she is “learning” and “trying” to do the best she can by being True’s mother. “...But I’m obviously not a woman of color,” shared Khloe.

She went on to add that she wants her daughter True to know the reality away from their “privileged life.” Sharing that she feels her daughter should know about everything happening in the “real world”, Khloe said, “Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course you do! You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world.'" Khloe also pointed out she does not want her daughter to be “living in a bubble”, thinking their privileges can save her.

“...I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that." Khloe said, adding that her late father Robert Kardashian was eager to show the Kardashian siblings the true realities of life. Reinstating that it is necessary for kids to know about different races, Khloe mentions how some people “get uncomfortable” while talking to their children about race.

Speaking of how some of her sisters face the same with their children, Khloe said it is easier to have these conversations with them. "The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together...I have to educate her [True] as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added.

Khloe concluded by stating that children should know about the realities of life but shouldn't be too overexposed too young. "...And I don't know when that time is, but I think I'll learn it when I'm in it,” she concluded.

