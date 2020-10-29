Khloe Kardashian OPENS UP about her COVID 19 battle; Says being away from daughter True was ‘heartwrenching’

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her battle with COVID-19 and revealed that being taken away from her daughter True was the most difficult experience.

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her battle with the lethal coronavirus. In a sneak peek for the new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality star revealed that she had tested positive for the virus. Khloe tested positive at the beginning the pandemic back in March and revealed that her symptoms included vomiting, shaking, coughing, hot and cold flashes, and terrible headaches.

In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres airing on Thursday (October 29), Khloe revealed that she isolated alone in her bedroom for 16 days until she tested negative. The reality TV star revealed that the hardest part of her COVID battle was being apart from her two-year-old daughter True. “I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child – because I couldn’t be around my daughter – was the most heartwrenching thing,” Khloe shared.

In case you missed it, another person of Kardashian family revealed they had COVID-19. Kanye opened up about his diagnosis in July, while he was announcing his run for President. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” Kanye told Forbes at the time.

