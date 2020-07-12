  1. Home
Khloe Kardashian OPENS UP on co parenting amidst engagement rumours: Tristan and I are in a really good space

Amidst rumours of reconciliation, Khloe Kardashian has been all praise for Tristan Thompson. Now the reality star got candid in a chat about her co-parenting experience with her ex.
Andy Choen recently made an appearance in a bonus clip of the hit reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The clip sees the Watch What Happens Live host and Khloe Kardashian chatting when he almost immediately brings up the subject of her ex-beau Tristan Thompson. Andy attempted to understand the former couple's co-parenting situation when Khloe said, "You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space." Andy responded by noting that "if anyone could get in a good space with him," it'd be her. 

 

"It's like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he's her dad and he's a great dad to her," the 36-year-old mom explains. "So I'm not gonna drag my feet, I'll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me." Andy then asked her about their daughter, True Thompson. 

 

"Is True on your show?" he asks, explaining he asks to understand how much he could feature his own child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, on his talk show. "'Cause my mom is getting on me. She's saying I'm posting too much of Ben. She's like, 'You can't do this, he didn't choose this.' And I'm like, but he's so cute, I can't handle it!" Andy adds. 

 

Khloe admits she faced the same struggle, but that now, she's a full-blown "Calabasas mom." "I'm, like, the biggest loser. I bake homemade bread now!"  "Don't you love that I run into you for one second and I go right in on you?" Andy asks, shifting gear from her parenting life. "I love it," Khloe laughed. "Just ask me when my last gynecology appointment was at this point," she jokes.

Credits :E News, Instagram

