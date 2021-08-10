Khloe Kardashian opens up on having ‘debilitating’ migraines; Says the pain is ‘torturous and indescribable’

Khloe Kardashian has recently posted about feeling ‘torturous and indescribable’ amid a throbbing migraine. The reality television star, 37, took to the social platform Twitter to rant about leaving home without her migraine medication. She also weighed in on how certain people ask her to ‘push through’ terming the pain as ‘just a bad headache.’

Khloe shared the details of her medicine with a follower who claimed to have faced a similar situation as her. Replying to another comment, she agreed that it is ‘insensitive’ of people to diminish somebody’s experience, referring to someone terming her migraine as a ‘bad headache.’ Khloe weighed upon having had to miss out on a meeting due to her migraine. Adding that the other people involved in the meeting “rolled their eyes”, Khloe opened up about having apologized for pushing back her meeting.

Later, the reality television star assured her fans that she got better, and isn’t experiencing migraines anymore. “There is no way I could be on my phone if I was still experiencing my migraine,” Khloe said. She admitted to having been ‘venting’ on her Twitter account due to the experience she had with her co-workers. In another post, Khloe also said that she feels ‘sorry’ for all the ‘migraine sufferers’ in her timeline.

Check out Khloe Kardashian’s Tweet:

I wish people understood how debilitating migraines can be. I get so frustrated when people tell me to push through and it’s just a bad headache. if only they knew!! That feeling is torturous and indescribable. I can’t believe I left home without my migraine medication — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 9, 2021

From the time Khloe posted about her health condition, fans have been sending her supportive messages and relating hard to her experience. While one fan stated that they have had a similar issue, another simply wanted the star to feel better. Khloe made sure to reply to some of the comments and retweets on her post. Later, she thanked all her followers for expressing their concerns over her migraine condition.

