Khloé Kardashian opens up about emotional surrogacy journey: "It was hard for me"

Khloé Kardashian gets real about her experience with surrogacy, revealing her challenges and feelings of disconnect from her baby son. In a heartfelt conversation with her sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick during the season 3 premiere of 'The Kardashians,' Khloé admits that relying on a surrogate to welcome her son Tatum with Tristan Thompson was a difficult and emotional journey for her.

A different surrogacy experience: Khloé's struggles compared to Kim's ease

Khloé shares her raw and honest feelings of hardship and struggles in accepting the surrogacy process, which differed from her sister Kim's experience. While Kim found surrogacy to be a smooth and positive path to expanding her family, Khloé acknowledges that she had a tough time embracing the entire process, including the emotional aspect of bonding with her baby through a surrogate.

Feeling less connected: Khloé opens up about her emotional journey

In the premiere episode, Khloé opens up about her emotional journey and admits feeling less connected to her newborn son compared to her daughter True, whom she carried herself. The reality star describes it as a mind-boggling experience, where the absence of carrying her son in her belly created a unique emotional dynamic. She reflects on the profound connection between a mother and her baby during pregnancy, emphasizing the intimate bond that develops through physical proximity.

Navigating complex emotions: Kim's support and Khloé's challenges

During the conversation, Kim empathizes with Khloé's challenges and acknowledges the varying experiences people have with connecting to babies born through surrogacy. Kim, who had a positive and seamless surrogacy journey herself, offers support and understanding to Khloé, highlighting her own ease in bonding with her surrogacy-born children. Khloé, on the other hand, shares her struggles and admits that her journey was far from easy, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the complexities and emotional rollercoaster that surrogacy can entail.

Khloé Kardashian's openness and vulnerability about her surrogacy journey provide a unique perspective on the emotional complexities involved in the process. By sharing her personal struggles and the challenges she faced in feeling connected to her son, Khloé offers a glimpse into the less-discussed aspects of surrogacy. As viewers tune in to the season 3 premiere of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu, they will witness Khloé's heartfelt discussion, shedding light on the emotional journey of surrogacy and the strength it takes to navigate through such deeply personal experiences.

