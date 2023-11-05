Khloe Kardashian pays birthday tribute to her 'beautiful, kind, and loving mommy' Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian has never been the one to hold back her words. Recently she was seen sparring with her mother, Kris Jenner the Kardashians season 4. But from the looks of it all bad feelings have become water under the bridge, as Khloe posts a heart-warming letter, to tell her mom just how much she loves and appreciates her on her birthday. Here's what she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian posts an emotional message for Kris Jenner's birthday

Khloe took to her Instagram to wish her mom a lovely happy birthday. She wrote, "To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet - Happy happy birthday!! Cheers to my biggest inspiration, The queen of hearts, my heart!! Cheers to The life of every party, to the woman who makes me laugh until I cry. The gate keeper to all that is sacred and magical!" The Good American founder called her mother, her heartbeat, teacher, safe place, her best friend, and her entire life. She continued, "You are the reason for everything good in my eyes, I am screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!"

Khloe said, "You remind me to live and not just exist. You make me believe I can do anything at any time and You make it all look so damn fabulous!" She added that her mother is the most "remarkable" woman she's ever known. The model went on to praise Kris Jenner, for making them all better and kinder people. She thanked her mother for building the "kingdom" they all are a part of today. She fawned over how Kris raised "mini queens" while being a queen herself.

She concluded the message, writing, "Have the happiest birthday my beautiful magical mommy! you are one of one! No one greater ♥️ no could ever be greater than you! Until time runs out…. I LOOOOVE you."

Khloe Kardashian confronted Kris Jenner on The Kardashians

While the 39-year-old is all hearts on Jenner's birthday, a few days ago things weren't the same. A couple of weeks ago, during an episode of The Kardashians, Khloe was seemingly annoyed by her mom's past. For the unversed Kris, cheated on her then-husband, the father of her children, Robert Kardashian Sr. Even though according to Kris they were able to work out a friendship after their divorce in the 90s, she admitted cheating on him was her biggest regret in life. Khloe though wasn't satisfied with this answer as she kept pushing for an answer, leading Jenner to tell her daughter off, telling her that she's "spiraling" out of control.

Meanwhile, from the looks of it, after Khloe calmed down, the two were able to make up, and go back to the loving mother-daughter duo we know them to be.

