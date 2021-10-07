Khloe Kardashian puts washboard abs on display in new IG post with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian recently showed off her fit physique in a new Instagram post! Taking the opportunity to promote her company--Good American’s new swimwear, the KUWTK star struck a pose in a taupe-coloured Good American bikini, as she showed off her fresh tan and washboard abs. In the carousel she posted, daughter True eventually made her was into Khloe’s frame and stole the show in the last few photos as she also posed in an adorable swimsuit.

The daughter of the Good American clothing line founder and Tristan Thompson played in the sand, right next to mom. Sharing the cute photos to IG, Khloe, 37, captioned the photo: “‘Just act like I'm not here’ Me…" Along with millions of fans, Khloe’s big sister Kim Kardashian left praise in the comment section as she wrote: "Wow!!! Goals"

In other news, just last week, Khloé opened up about missing the filming of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality TV star joked that she misses being paid to hang out with her family and receiving a paycheck for that! While making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the reality TV star reflected on how life has changed since the family stopped filming KUWT this year. She said: "Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had. And it was weird at first but actually nice for a minute because we got to remember, 'Okay, this is what life [is like] not mic'd all the time. I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long.' And it was nice."

