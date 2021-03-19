Khloe Kardashian reacts to her photos from 2007 and 2021 being compared, reveals how damaging it can be.

A TikTok user recently called out the Daily Mail for publishing a story on Khloe Kardashian which compared her photos from 2007 to the ones now in 2021.

Khloe Kardashian is speaking her heart out! Ahead of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale, the reality star reacted to a fan's kind words. This fans who runs a TikTok account by the username @mackincasey recently called out the Daily Mail for publishing a story on Khloe Kardashian which compared her photos from 2007 to the ones now in 2021. The article which stated that Khloe looked unrecognisable, did not go down well with @mackincasey who said that he can easily recognise Khloe.

The reality star and entrepreneur was naturally touched by @mackincasey's sweet gesture. She also opened up on how damaging it can be to a person's confidence. Khloe said, "I don’t want anyone to kiss my a**. I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence."

She added, "I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s simply for clickbait. Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes my heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for your sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind."

Meanwhile, Khloe has been sparking engagement rumours with boyfriend Tristan Thompson with whom she shares daughter True Thompson. In her latest Instagram posts, the diva has been seen flaunting a massive diamond ring.

