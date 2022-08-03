Khloe Kardashian reacts to a joke about mom Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift's private jet usage information

Taylor Swift recently hit the headlines for being named the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions. While the singer's team has denied the claims, recently, a post on Instagram joked about Kris Jenner being the one to leak information about Taylor's jet usage given that her youngest daughter Kylie's name has also come up in the same.

The post shared by a Kardashian meme account on Instagram saw Kris Jenner sitting down for an interview and identifying herself as “Kris f*****g Jenner.” The meme also read, "Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?" While Kris herself didn't seem to respond to the post, fans caught her daughter Khloe Kardashian hitting like on it.

Reports have claimed that Swift’s carbon emissions since the start of the year have been 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions and also that her shortest flight in the last seven months was for 36 minutes. Although Taylor's team has addressed these claims and told BuzzFeed, "Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Recently, Kylie's Instagram post about flying in private jets also came under fire after she posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott alongside their private jets and wrote in the captions, "You wanna take mine or yours?" The beauty mogul was then called out by fans for being negligent towards the environment and she received a lot of flak in the comments.

