Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kim Kardashian's dazzling look from her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian recently walked the red carpet for the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2022 along with boyfriend Pete Davidson as the couple made their relationship red carpet official. For the special appearance, Kim was seen sporting a dazzling, high-neck silver gown. The first family member to comment on Kim's look was sister Khloe Kardashian.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Khloe re-shared a post that consisted a photo of Kim sporting the shimmery gown. Sharing the same in her story, Khloe wrote, "I mean...." suggesting that she was speechless looking at her sister's stunning look. Kim posed on the red carpet sporting this gorgeous gown as happily posed alongside her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim and Pete were seen holding hands on the red carpet and at one point also shared a sweet PDA moment as Davidson was seen costing up to Kardashian. The couple who were previously also spotted at Mark Twain Prize for American Humor made their second major appearance together as they attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Check out Khloe Kardashian's post HERE

While Khloe didn't comment on Kim and Pete's red carpet debut, she merely praised her sister Kim for her amazing look. As for Kim and Pete's romance, the SKIMS founder was first seen hanging out with the Saturday Night Live star in October last year as the duo sparked romance rumours following their Halloween outing. Kim recently made her relationship Instagram official as she dropped photos of the duo together. Speaking about their ongoing romance, Kim also stated in an interview that she feels at "peace" with him.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson make their red carpet debut at 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner