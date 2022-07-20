Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson's romance rumours with a mystery woman amid second baby news

It was recently announced that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogacy. Amid the news of the ex-couple becoming parents to another child after their daughter True Thompson, the NBA player was recently spotted partying in Greece. During the same, Tristan was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in the photos obtained by TMZ.

Khloe who has split from Thompson seemingly reacted to a post about Thompson's new romance. As reported by E!, Khloe liked a post shared on a fan account which consisted of a caption that said, "To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single."The fan page also suggested that since Khloe and Tristan have parted ways, his link-up with a mystery woman should not come as a shock.

The account said, "I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due." It seems Khloe liking the post suggested that she agreed to the same.

In the meantime, fans believed that Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian recently seemingly took a potshot at Thompson with her recent Instagram post that spoke about regrets which consisted of a quote that said, "Life’s too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it."

