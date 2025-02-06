Khloé Kardashian Ready to Get Back to Dating After Past Heartbreaks? Jokes She'll Go on 'At least 1 Date'

It seems that Khloé Kardashian is getting ready to get back in the saddle when it comes to finding love again. In the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians, she discussed this with her best friend, Malika Haqq.

In the episode, the audience saw Haqq questioning Khloé about when she would start dating again. In the show's confessional segment, Khloé addressed this, saying, “Are you asking if I'm ever gonna date someone? I would hope so!”

The reality star expressed, “I pray,” adding that it cannot be “over” for her yet. She clarified that she wasn’t saying it would happen the day she turned 40, but she promised that at some point in her 40s, she “will have gone on at least one date.”

Earlier in the episode, the topic of Khloé’s then-approaching 40th birthday was discussed with her sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Kendall, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kris told the Good American founder that this would be her decade, and the SKIMS founder, Kim, agreed. Khloé responded that she already knew that and would be “claiming it, owning it.” She expressed her excitement about the future.

She added, “As long as you're healthy, I think it's great, getting older.” The reality star also stated that as people age, they "care" less about what others think, which she finds liberating.

In the confessional, Khloé shared that she feels a lot of “great stuff” is happening in her life—whether in her business or how she feels about herself.

The reality TV star stated that her next phase will be about finding a “forever partner.” To do that, she mentioned shedding anything that no longer serves her.

You can catch the latest episodes of season 6 of The Kardashians on Hulu on Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET.