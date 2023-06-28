Khloe Kardashian receives touching posts from family on 39th birthday: 'Definition of love, strength, light'

Regardless of what drama happens between the Kardashian-Jenners , the reality television family does not let the chance to wish each other a happy birthday go by. Khloe Kardashian turned 39 years old on June 27, 2023, and her family posted heartwarming notes and posts to commemorate the occasion. Keep reading to know who posted what on her birthday.

Kris Jenner posts touching note for daughter Khloe

Khloe entered the last year of her 30s surrounded by her friends and family who showered her with lots of love and good wishes. The Good American founder received heart-touching motes and posts from her family to mark the occasion. Khloe's mother Kris Jenner posted a video with clips from her childhood and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life... You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister , auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!"

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian confirms she is Single; Reveals sister Kim Kardashian loves to set her up on dates

Kris called Khloe "smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty" and said she was the "best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!!" She proceeded to add, "You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy." The mother of six concluded by saying she loves Khloe more than she will ever know and she treasures every single moment they get to spend together.

Kim, Kourtney, Rob Kardashian wish sister on 39th birthday

Khloe's sister Kim posted three pictures of them vibing together and said, "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human beings @khloekardashian Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light! You bring life to any room you walk in! You protect your squad like none other. I'm so beyond lucky you’re my sister and I just couldn't imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you! I will be by your side forever and ever. This is the last year of your 30s so can't wait to live it up all year with you!"

Kourtney posted a series of stories on her Instagram wishing Khloe on her birthday and wrote, "It's @khloekardashian day!!" and added, "An angel" on one of the many pictures. The birthday girl's brother Rob Kardashian shared a picture of the two as well as a picture of Khloe with his daughter Dream. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don't know what I would do without you, happy birthday," he wrote alongside the images.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner calls Khloe 'love of my life' in sweet birthday wish

Lastly, Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner posted throwback pictures and wrote, "happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! i couldn't do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. i love you forever and beyond." Apart from the sweet wishes, Khloe also received bouquets of flowers, among dozens of wishes from friends and fans across the world. The entrepreneur has gone through a lot recently with her former partner and father of her two children Tristan Thompson cheating on her more than once. Khloe also underwent surgery to get rid of melanoma , a dangerous and invasive skin cancer.

Advertisement