Khloé Kardashian Reflects on ‘Pivotal Moment’ That Led to Divorce from Lamar Odom: 'I Wanted to Help Him'

Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about a key moment in her marriage to Lamar Odom that made her realize their relationship was over.

On Wednesday’s episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, the reality star discussed the experience with motivational speaker Mel Robbins. Kardashian reflected on how her ex-husband’s struggle with addiction affected their marriage and led her to make a difficult decision.

Khloé Kardashian recalled that Odom’s drug use worsened during the NBA off-season, leading to challenges in their relationship. “Idle time is the devil’s playground,” she said, sharing how Odom’s addiction escalated when he wasn’t playing.

At one point, she encouraged him to join Team USA to keep him focused. “I was begging, ‘Please, please go to Team USA,’” she shared. However, Odom responded with words that changed her perspective: “You can’t want it more than I do.”

That statement had a major impact on Kardashian. “It was so profound,” she said. “I wanted it so badly because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn’t in that place.”

Kardashian admitted that this moment forced her to accept the reality of the situation. She said that it was a very pivotal moment in her life. She said, “I remember that statement being like… ‘Yeah, you’re right. I can’t want your life more than you.’”

She later filed for divorce, officially ending their marriage. The couple had married in 2009, but they separated in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Looking back, Kardashian realized Lamar Odom’s drug use shifted her perspective on future relationships. She said that in hindsight, she didn't wanna be with someone that does hard drugs, even just a little. Because it could easily be a slippery slope she added.

She also stated how this experience influenced her approach to breakups. She said that she didn't take it in each relationship where something bad happened and felt like a victim.

