Khloe Kardashian remains ‘loyal’ to Tristan Thompson despite cheating scandals; Duo to eventually reconcile?

According to a source close to Khloe Kardashian, the reality TV star will eventually forgive her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson. Scroll down for more on this.

According to a new report, Good American founder and reality TV star Khloé Kardashian is still very much in connection with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, even after a rocky relationship. Just a few weeks ago, multiple reports confirmed that the duo had parted ways after Tristan cheated on Khloe yet again. But now, People is reporting that despite the challenges, Kardashian still remains "very loyal" to Thompson. "For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," an insider told People magazine.

"She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan." "She doesn't like when people criticize him," the source continues. "He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually." This is not their first breakup if you didn’t know, back in June, reports confirmed that Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 30, split amid rumours about the NBA star's alleged infidelity.

Back in June, the couple parted ways after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson last fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.) The news of the split also came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles.

Even though the duo isn’t still together, an insider claimed that Thompson is "still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed." On the other hand, sources claimed that "Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life."

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian is reportedly 'still very much in touch' with Tristan Thompson after split; Here's why

Share your comment ×