Khloe Kardashian replies to fan, shares her 'tough position' while confronting Scott about Travis & Kourtney

In the premiere episode of The Kardashians, there were a lot of bombs that shocked fans. With Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian making their romance public, fans witnessed their unending chemistry while Khloe confronted Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex, about the new couple and their blossoming romance. The Good American founder also talked to Scott about where he stood with the family now that Travis has joined the mix.

Over the weekend, a viewer chimed in on the conversation and complimented Khloe for her patience with Disick who has cultivated a rather negative image due to his actions through the years. The viewer wrote on Twitter, "That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!! You are amazing khloe. We can all relate.. what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation.." The tagged tweet caught Khloe's eye and she decided to open up about her position in the situation.

In her reply, Khloe shared, via ET, "Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything." For those unversed, the first episode of the family Hulu reality series focused on a barbeque that Kim organised for their close-knit family circle and no one invited Scoot to the blend as all feared his reaction to seeing Travis and Kourtney together.

Check out Khloe Kardashian's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Khloe visits Scott to ask him about his stand on the "no invite" situation. Scott later explains that the only family he has are the Kardashians and he wants to not be left out of that clan. Khloe in return tried to understand his emotions and settled the affair in a calm and collected conversation which has impressed fans immensely.

