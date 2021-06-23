Khloe Kardashian reportedly feels 'too betrayed' by Tristan Thompson and has no plans for reconciliation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's split could be a final one as reports suggest the KUWTK star has reportedly "lost all trust" in the NBA player.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have recent broken up as per reports and it seems there's no going back for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. According to E!, a source close to the model revealed that while the breakup is a very recent, Khloe maintains that she is "done" trying to make things work between her and Thompson. The duo has had a rocky past and while they last broke up in 2019 following Tristan's cheating scandal and got back together after a year, this time things seem even more final.

The source further informed E! on how Khloe has taken this breakup and stated, "They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired. Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

Khloe and Tristan will continue to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter, True and have reportedly been doing the same since the past week as well, for which the duo have met several times.

Kardashian plans to not let her recent split with Thompson, affect her daughter's relationship with him. As per E!, a source stated, "She will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he's always had with her."

It has been reported that one of the major reasons for Khloe and Tristan's split has been due to Sydney Chases' allegations about Thompson.

