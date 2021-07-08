Khloe Kardashian is reportedly 'still very much in touch' with Tristan Thompson after split; Here's why

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently called it quits for the second time after getting back together last year.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have parted ways but as per reports, the duo is still in touch. While it's unclear if reconciliation is on Khloe's mind, it has been reported that she's thinking about their daughter True Thompson as a "top priority" and will be taking a decision keeping in mind what's best for her. According to People, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has informed that she is "still very much in touch" with Thompson after their split.

Revealing further as to why Khloe has decided to maintain a friendly relation with Thompson, the source added, "She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True", via People.

The source also informed People that while Tristan is still very keen on winning back Khloe's affection, the model isn't making any decisions yet though she is someone who always "sees the best in him." The NBA player reportedly believes that the door isn't closed yet and is hopeful of another chance.

As for their three-year-old daughter True, Khloe will continue to co-parent her with Thompson. As per the People source, Khloe is hoping to give her daughter a "healthy family" and hence Thompson will remain a part of their lives.

Khloe and Tristan's continued friendship is visible in their social media behavior despite their split, Thompson continues to comment on the Good American founder's posts with heart emojis.

