Khloe Kardashian is reportedly trying her best to 'move on' after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian is "frustrated and disappointed" after parting ways with Tristan Thompson revealed a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently headed for a split for the second time after getting back together last year. The couple has been through their share of ups and downs and as per reports, Khloe may not be thinking about getting back together again as she is done falling for Thompson's "empty promises" reveals a source close to her according to People. Kardashian is reportedly not thinking about reconciliation.

As per the latest report, a source close to Khloe informed People that the model has been trying her best to "move on" after the split. Adding further about her thoughts about Tristan, the source revealed, "Khloe is frustrated and disappointed. She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again."

Kardashian and Thompson had first split in 2019 following the NBA player's cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. Although the duo spent a lot of time together during the pandemic and was back together in 2020.

As for their daughter True, Khloe and Tristan will continue to co-parent her despite their split. It was reported by a source close to the duo that are they are "trying to be on good terms" and also that "Khloe will do what's best for True."

In the recently released Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion episode, Khloe answered if she trusts Tristan and said, "I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else." While the duo was also seen discussing plans of having a second baby via surrogacy on the show, the duo eventually put their plans on hold before parting ways.

