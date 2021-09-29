Khloe Kardashian RESPONDS to rumours about being banned from Met Gala; See what she said

With Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner making the headlines at Met Gala this year, several fans questioned why their sister Khloe Kardashian has never walked the red carpet at the prestigious event. Recent reports also suggested that it was because Khloe hasn't yet been invited for the Met Gala and some even claimed that she is banned from the event. In a recent fan interaction on Twitter, Khloe finally set all the rumours to rest.

After a fan asked Khloe if the rumours about her being banned from Met Gala 2021 were true, the Good American founder responded with a simple but straightforward answer as she wrote, "Absolutely NOT True."

Among the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Khloe and Kourtney are the only ones who have never made a Met Gala appearance. Their youngest sister Kylie Jenner made her Met Gala debut in 2016 and ever since has attended the event every year. The beauty mogul skipped this year's event due to her second pregnancy.

While Khloe hasn't made her Met debut yet, she is always the first one to cheer for her sisters. The model had previously praised her sisters for their stunning appearances at the event as she wrote, "I seriously can not get over how incredible my sisters look tonight!!!! I'm dreaming of them" on social media.

The guest list for Met Gala is curated by Vogue's Anna Wintour every year and it usually consists of buzz-worthy celebrities. The 2021 Met Gala saw the likes of Addison Rae, Timothee Chalamet, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion among others.

