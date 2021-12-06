Khloe Kardashian responds to rumours about Kylie & Travis' relationship; CONFIRMS they are 'still a couple'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently expecting their second baby together and a recent report suggested that the duo's relationship may still not be back on, Khloe Kardashian stepped in to shut down the speculations. Sharing a post on her Instagram story, Khloe confirmed that Kylie and Travis are very much together as they gear up to become parents for the second time.

According to TMZ, an article that was to appear in W Magazine claimed that Kylie and Travis haven't been a couple since over two years and called them the "modern family." Responding to the claims made in the article, Khloe took to Instagram to react to the speculations and wrote, "Wow i don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple."

It was recently reported by an E! source that Kylie and Travis have been inseparable amid their second pregnancy. It was also reported that Kylie has been spending time at home and is nearing her delivery date.

While Kylie was initially active on social media, giving a glimpse of her baby bump, the beauty mogul took a break from Instagram following the Astroworld tragedy at Scott's concert. Nearly, ten attendees lost their lives at Travis' recent concert in Houston following which both, the rapper and his partner have strayed away from the spotlight.

Scott and Jenner both expressed their grief over the tragic event on social media. Travis also announced that he will be providing a full refund to Astroworld attendees following the mass stampede at the event.

