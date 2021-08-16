Khloe Kardashian reveals feeling ‘super anxious’ on social media: No matter what I do it’s overanalyzed
Khloe Kardashian has recently opened up about feeling ‘super anxious’ on social media. The reality TV personality, 37, took to Twitter to reveal how ‘some people’ pick on her ‘in a cruel way.’ She also shared that her loved ones make her feel more ‘confident’, ‘uplifted’ and ‘respected.’ Replying to her fans on the social media app, Khloe further revealed how she wants to take a step back from social media.
“There’s nothing wrong with taking a step back sometimes. I hope you know how much I adore you and all of my Khlovers! For real for real!!!!! You guys make me happy and I know what we have! Im super grateful, the support and admiration is mutual [sic],” Khloe wrote. Revealing that she fears being ‘overanalyzed’ in every situation, the KUWTK star said, “I’ve been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it’s always so over analyzed. sometimes when I feel really good, people like to point out that they feel the complete opposite about me [sic].”
Check out her post on Twitter:
some people do it in a cruel way. In my world, with my loved ones, I feel uplifted, respected and confident. Sometimes social media makes me feel super anxious and i over think everything. I know there’s so many people that have equal love and respect as I have for them on social
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 14, 2021
Recently, Khloe had also shared a picture with her fans, whom she lovingly refers to as ‘Khlovers’, flaunting her natural curls. Many of her social media followers showered her with support while admiring the picture. Taking to Instagram, she had also urged some of her followers to not ‘ruin the feeling’, implying that she didn’t want them to post negative comments regarding her picture. She also took to Twitter to post the same picture and revealed getting straightening treatments for years, however, she has recently started appreciating her curls more.
Check out her Instagram post: