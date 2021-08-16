Khloe Kardashian reveals feeling ‘super anxious’ on social media: No matter what I do it’s overanalyzed

Khloe Kardashian has recently opened up about feeling ‘super anxious’ on social media. The reality TV personality, 37, took to Twitter to reveal how ‘some people’ pick on her ‘in a cruel way.’ She also shared that her loved ones make her feel more ‘confident’, ‘uplifted’ and ‘respected.’ Replying to her fans on the social media app, Khloe further revealed how she wants to take a step back from social media.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking a step back sometimes. I hope you know how much I adore you and all of my Khlovers! For real for real!!!!! You guys make me happy and I know what we have! Im super grateful, the support and admiration is mutual [sic],” Khloe wrote. Revealing that she fears being ‘overanalyzed’ in every situation, the KUWTK star said, “I’ve been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it’s always so over analyzed. sometimes when I feel really good, people like to point out that they feel the complete opposite about me [sic].”

Check out her post on Twitter: