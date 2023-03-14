Khloe Kardashian reveals first look of her son’s face as she wishes ‘baby daddy’ Tristan Thompson on birthday

On Tristan Thompson’s 32nd birthday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of their baby boy while wishing birthday to the NBA player.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their new child via surrogate. However, they broke up before the baby was born and it was revealed that Tristan cheated on Khloe and got another woman, Maralee Nichols pregnant. Here is everything that we need to know about this recent incident.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram post

The photo shared by the Khloe Kardashian showed his arms around their daughter True, Prince (Tristan’s son with ex Jordan Craig) as they all lovingly looked at their new born baby while sitting on the couch together.

Khloe Kardashian captioned the post by calling him best uncle, brother, and father. She said, ‘Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles’.

The Kardashian star continued that she wished for transformation, healing, and change for her ‘baby daddy’. She hopes that the NBA player makes himself and his mother who passed away in January proud.

Fans reaction

As Kardashian called Tristan Thompson ‘best father’ and shared some pictures with their daughter and called him ‘best father’, it was not well received by netizens. It seems that Tristan Thompson’s relationship with his new born baby boy is non-existent. One user asked, ‘Good father? What about little Theo?’

While the other user advised Khloe Kardashian to turn off her comment on the Instagram post about the NBA player being the best dad as he forgot about the new baby and hasn’t even met him once. Fans are also theorizing that Khloe Kardashian might be taking a sly dig at Thompson’s infidelities as she hopes for him to heal, change, and transform.

