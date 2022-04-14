Khloe Kardashian REVEALS how Kim Kardashian broke news of Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit on camera

In a recent interview with USA Today, via Page Six, Khloe Kardashian shared how she found out about ex Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman. While the outlet asked the KUWTK alum what the hardest part of filming their newly released family reality series was, Khloe confessed that it was the time when her sister Kim called to inform her about Thompson's paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols.

During the chat, Khloe admitted, "That was hard," as the SKIMS founder chimed in and added, "I think that was hard for me, too." Kim who is known to have a rather complicated relationship with Thompson shared that as she was about to convey the news to her sister she was in the middle of filming a workout session for their show, The Kardashians. Khloe went on and continued, "I don’t really remember being filmed, I’m so immune to it," referencing the many Thompson scandals that have been unveiled in front of the camera before.

For the unversed, Thompson who shares a 4-year-old True with Khloe was sued for child support last year. Although the pro basketball player at first denied all allegations, later in January he admitted to impregnating the fitness model after a DNA test proved so. "Déjà vu," commented Khloe in the interview as she recalled the many slips Thompson has made in the past. She remarked, "I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie [Jenner] that called me. Now it’s good old Kim."

Meanwhile, Khloe mentioned that though the pain of betrayal "doesn’t get easier," she has become "more numb" to the shocking revelations. She elaborated, "When you’re hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it."

