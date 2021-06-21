  1. Home
Khloe Kardashian REVEALS how many surgeries she’s had done; Plus her thoughts on botox

Khloe Kardashian recently got candid about fillers and botox, and revealed how many surgeries she’s had done in the past. Scroll down to see what she said.
Khloe Kardashian REVEALS how many surgeries she's had done; Plus her thoughts on botox
Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 epic seasons and the Kardashian/Jenner family recently got together for a reunion episode! The chat hosted by Andy Cohen had the family at centre stage, answering tough questions. During the talk, Khloe was asked about her seemingly different appearance and if she’s had any surgery done. While the questions were reportedly not seen by the family members beforehand, they did have an option to keep mum about it and not answer. But when asked about this, Khloe chose to answer! 

 

While discussing how people call her out for botox and surgeries, she said: “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” Khloe said. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’” “No one’s ever asked me,” Khloe added. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

 

Khloe‘s plastic surgery revelations come shortly after she clapped back at a troll on Twitter who said she looks like an “alien.” Last week, when Khloe saw a tweet that commented on her facial appearance, she said: “Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. [U] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked,” she wrote.

 

