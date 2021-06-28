Khloe Kardashian REVEALS how she marked her 37th birthday; Calls the day ‘perfection’

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about how she celebrated her 37th birthday. Scroll down to see how.

Reality TV star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, and she just revealed how. The KUWTK star took to Twitter to thank fans for all the love and wishes for her birthday and shared a small snippet of her day "I had the most amazing birthday," she began. "I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pyjamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family. Perfection! Laughing the night away."

She continued: "I love you all so much!!!" "I can't even understand how this is really?!?! Pinch me!!! But don't. Thank you all again for making me feel so special." "I keep reading messages, seeing collages and videos from all you guys!" she continued. "I wish I could hug every single one of you to let you know how loved, special and appreciated I feel today. Thank you beyond words could explain. Thank you!!!"

Apart from her fans, Khloe received sweet wishes from her family as well. Her sisters including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner all posted sweet things about her to mark the day.

"You seriously are the most amazing, magical person I know!" Kim wrote in her Instagram post to Khloe. "You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can't even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister!"

Khloe's ex and True's father, Tristan Thompson also added to the celebratory wishes with a special message of his own—which also comes just days the two recently broke up amid accusations of cheating, which the NBA player appeared to deny. "Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much."

