Khloe Kardashian REVEALS key advice she'd give to past self: 'Try not to live up to everyone's expectations'

Khloe Kardashian of Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently revealed some advice she would offer to her younger self. This isn't the first time the owner of Good American has shared her personal views on the internet. Khloe is well-known for her use of inspirational phrases on her social media platforms. On her Instagram account, she even has a highlights page devoted to wisdom she has gained over the years.

Recently, according to Just Jared, a Khloe Kardashian fan account on Twitter asked Khloe a question about what advice she would give her younger self, to which the 37-year-old reality star responded, “I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself. Try not to live up to every1 else’s expectations especially when they don’t live that way.” She further penned, “Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure & probably won’t matter in the grand scheme.”

Khloe may be the tougher of the other sisters, but she's a huge teddy bear on the inside. With the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming, Khloe can embark on a new chapter in her life, perhaps with a bit more privacy. She seems to be having a good time, since she was the only sister to accompany Kim Kardashian to Kanye West's listening party last week as per People.

In terms of her personal life, People reported last month that Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had called it quits once again. Despite their separation, Khloe and Tristan's friendship is evident as Thompson continues to comment on the Good American founder's posts with love emojis.

