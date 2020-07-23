Khloe Kardashian REVEALS the most important parenting tip: Try to be as present as possible

Khloe Kardashian recently got candid about being a parent and her top tips on bringing up children. The reality star also shared a rule she follows with daughter True Thompson. Read ahead to know more.

Khloe Kardashian recently got candid and opened up about parenting her two-year-old daughter True Thompson, who she shares with ex-beau Tristan Thompson. In a chat with Dr Travis Stork on his podcast, the 36-year-old Good American founder and reality star spoke up about her style of parenting at length, her downfalls and her success. “I do think consistency is key,” Khloe began.

She continued, “I think whether you want to discipline or love—whatever—I think being consistent, and your kids crave consistency. They love routine.” Sharing one tip that’s helped her with True, Khloe advised, “Be in the moment”. “I know with technology and phones and TV it’s so easy to be distracted and everybody grabbing at you, especially during this time, too, I’m sure you’re being pulled in a million different directions. But try to be as present as possible. Because it flies. It really does.”

Khloe also opened up about how she has to remind herself not to compare her daughter to her cousins, including Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West, who are around the same age.

“True has two cousins that are only three months — they’re all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, but Chicago did this or Stormi did that,” she says. “I’m like, I can’t do that. We’re all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently. So I think just also understanding that, too…I have to remind myself of that,” Khloe concluded.

