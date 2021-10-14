Khloe Kardashian REVEALS she corrects people calling True Thompson 'big' due to THIS reason

Khloe Kardashian doesn't want her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, to go through the same difficulties and anxieties she experienced as a child. The 37-year-old reality star opens up about raising her daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in a new cover story for Health magazine. "When it comes to food — I had so many issues. It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body," Khloe tells the magazine as per Entertainment Tonight.

"So, I don't play when it comes to True. She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big.' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.' I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that," she further said as per ET. However, Khloe sported a sports bra, crop top, and high-waisted spandex shorts on the cover of the magazine to show off her toned stomach. When asked whether she had a good connection with food, the mother of one told the magazine, "I've actually always had a really unhealthy relationship with food. When I was younger and was said, I would eat - I was an emotional eater."

She added that she 'hated the way' she felt afterwards. "I was almost punishing myself for binging or having a bag of chips - it just became so much thought," Khloe said. The star said she's tried every diet under the sun and 'yo-yoed my entire life,' and 'always chasing some fad.'

However, while going through her divorce from Lamar Odom, the stunning star turned her attention to the gym and self-care in order to rejuvenate herself. "It's all about mind, body and soul. If I am not mentally strong then I physically feel like I can't do what I want to do. So it is really not about physical appearance. That's a by-product. You can tell when someone is genuinely happy from the inside out."

