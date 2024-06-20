Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Wants To Get Married Again After Her Split From Tristan Thompson; Says, 'I Know One Day That Will Happen'

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her personal life. The reality star discussed her future dating plans in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Kardashian shared that she thinks she will find 'love again' and is hopeful about getting 'married' one day, but her top priority is her kids' well-being.

The popular TV personality mentioned that she enjoys spending time with herself and her kids and doesn't need anyone else, suggesting that when she's ready to date, she will do so in the future. She even explained that her kids and past relationships were potential factors in her hesitations about dating again. Read on to know further details.

Khloe Kardashian reveals she wants to 'get married' again in the future

Khloe Kardashian has dated several celebrities in the past, including her former partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids. In the June 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up about why she is not currently dating anyone.

In the episode per People magazine, after a producer mentioned that her family thinks she should "get out more," Khloe responded, looking into the camera, "Who knows what other people think? But I'm happy!" The reality star said she believes she'll find "love again" one day when asked if she's open to the idea.

In the new episode of her hit Hulu series, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star further revealed that she's hopeful about getting married again, saying, "One day, I will be married again. I love love. I will get my fairytale."

However, she clarified that although she's not ready to date, she enjoys her life with herself and her children, True and Tatum, adding that she doesn't feel she needs anyone else right now. "I don't need anyone. When I’m at the place when I wanna date, I will. And trust me, if I like the person, I'll publicize it!" the Kardashians star explained.

Khloe Kardashian shares why she is potentially hesitant to date again

During the episode, Khloe Kardashian discussed her dating concerns with her best friend, Malika Haqq. She admitted that her kids and past relationships were factors in her hesitations about dating again.

She said, "It's a scary world out there, there's phones everywhere. I definitely think what I've been through is a factor why I'm not just like, 'Let's just start dating again!'"

The reality star said she doesn't want to rush into dating because she's concerned about how it might affect her kids, saying, "I don't want to f**K up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially f**k them up that I don’t want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix 'cause so far, people have been very disappointing."

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly in a whirlwind relationship with Tristan Thompson since 2016. However, the former couple called it quits in 2019 after there were rumors that he allegedly cheated on her. Kardashian and Thompson shared two children together: True and Tatum.