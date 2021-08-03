Khloe Kardashian reveals something she’s struggling with as a parent to True; Find out

Reality TV star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about parenting and spoke about a dilemma she’s facing with her daughter True right now. The 37-year-old star revealed that she’s moving into her new home in just a few months and she wants to help True‘s transition to a new house by getting her a pet. The only issue is… Khloe wants a new dog and True wants a cat.

“My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was 6 months pregnant. Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house. I desperately miss my Goober Broken heart it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready. I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat. I have never owned a cat before. I don’t know anything about cats. I’ve been researching for weeks (literally). I’ve been trying to persuade her to get a dog but she’s not falling for it. Sooooooooooo does anyone know of any good kitten rescues in Los Angeles,” Khloe tweeted.

She added, “I have a few more months until I move. So I’m trying to look into shelters and still do a little more research until then. I’m sure a move can be a little jarring for a three year old, so I’m trying to get the kitten around move-in time so True is excited for the new house.” Khloe joked that she wishes True was old enough for her to tell her “she’s allergic to cats. My mom told me that my entire childhood. I never questioned it. Genius move!!”

