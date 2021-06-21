Khloe Kardashian REVEALS why she took Tristan back after cheating scandal; Says ‘it wasn’t easy for him’

Khloe Kardashian recently got candid about why she took Tristan back after his infamous cheating scandal and if she thought he’d ever cheat again. Scroll down to see what she said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 epic seasons and the Kardashian/Jenner family recently got together for a reunion episode! The chat hosted by Andy Cohen had the family at centre stage, answering tough questions. During the talk, Khloe was asked about her partner Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and why she decided to take him back. While the questions were reportedly not seen by the family members beforehand, they did have an option to keep mum about it and not answer. But when asked about this, Khloe chose to answer!

When she was asked if she suspected Tristan was cheating, Khloe responded, “No. I didn’t. Finding out two days before going into labour, I didn’t have enough time or energy to process what was happening and I just wanted to have my baby and it just happened.” Khloe famously allowed Tristan in the delivery room for the birth of their daughter, but admitted she was “overwhelmed” by everything at the time. “I’m now in Cleveland stuck here, in this media storm. I couldn’t really face going home either. I felt so overwhelmed, if I go home there’s gonna be all this paparazzi, everyone asking questions, everyone coming over, I needed to just be alone with my daughter,” she added.

When asked if she thought Tristan would cheat again, Khloe noted that of course he did in 2017 with the Jordyn Woods scandal. Then, Khloe clarified the state of her relationship with Tristan. “We weren’t for Season 20, we weren’t together and then, I don’t know, we really, really became genuine, great friends with one another and great coparents, he’s a great dad,” Khloe continued. “Coparenting’s not the thing, it just was this natural progression and I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s what naturally happened for him and I.”

“I know the growth and all the work he’s done, I know all the help he’s got and the constant efforts he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” she added. “You could ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. I wouldn’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”

