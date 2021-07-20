Khloe Kardashian REVEALS working out is a ‘form of therapy’ for her: I need to get my head right

Khloé Kardashian is keeping her body and her mind healthy by working out with her sister Kim Kardashian West. Scroll down to read more.

Khloé Kardashian has turned into a fitness freak! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, has wished her 165 million (and counting!) Instagram followers a "happy Sunday" on her story where she posted about getting ready for a workout session at the gym. The social media influencer expressed how she adores a good gym session for its positive physical and mental health benefits.

"I normally don't workout on Sundays but I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week," she said. "I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me, and they really just help me get my head right. So I'm excited. I feel like I need to get my head right, right now”, added the social media star. She has also shared that her sister Kim Kardashian West joins her in the gym for a workout session, adding that they miss their sister Kourtney Kardashian, working out with them. "Kim is working out with me, I love a good sister workout...Kourt, I miss you, I wish you were joining."

The Kardashian sister had also posted a selfie with daughter True, and nieces Penelope and Chicago. "Me and my besties!" Khloé captioned the adorable picture.

Khloé’s recent breakup with Tristan Thompson has helped her focus on self-care. Some time ago, the television personality shared inspirational quotes with her Instagram followers about being able to tackle bad days with the help of self-love and care. "Just a friendly reminder that bad days happen and no amount of self-care will change that," one of the quotes she posted had read.

