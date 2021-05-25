Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom says he misses her tremendously; Calls their marriage ‘best time of my life’

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom recently revealed if he’s in touch with the Kardashian/Jenner family and opened up about how much he misses teh family. Scroll down to see what he said.

Former NBA star Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom recently appeared on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show and got candid about keeping in touch with the Kardashian/Jenner family. In the candid chat with Andy Cohen, Odom, 41, was asked “Where do you and my girl, Khloé stand these days, Lamar? Are you two in touch at all?” “She was such a presence there during some of your hardest times,” Andy added.

To which the retired athlete said no. While admitting Khloe was a big presence in his hardest times, he said “due to my behavior and some bad decisions and we don’t really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously.” He continued on, saying, “Of course anyone’s always gonna miss love. That’s genuine. I, you know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was, it was one of the best times in my adult life.”

Lamar added, “We have to live with the decisions that we make and then hopefully, and in time, people heal and be able to forgive me.” After Khloé filed for divorce, Lamar had been hospitalized after suffering an apparent overdose.

Now Khloe is back together with her on again off again partner Tristan Thompson. The pair first started dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter True two years later. They broke up in 2019 after Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods, a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The duo has a daughter--True, together, who they are raising as co-parents.

