Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom SLAMS Tristan Thompson; Says ‘Dude is corny’

Amid the drama between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the KUWTK star’s ex Lamar Odom recently spoke to TMZ and revealed his true thoughts on the NBA player. Odom called Thompson “corny” for cheating on Kardashian and fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while they were dating. Detailing his disgust over Thompson’s action, Odom said: “Dude is corny for that.” Odom also said he hadn’t “been fortunate enough to reach out to her (Khloe).”

He continued: “It’s too bad. But she’s going to be all right.” Odom was also asked how he would talk to Kardashian if, given the chance, Odom said: “First, I would give her a hug. I haven’t seen her in a long time. What would I say? Just to be strong. Keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.” As far as rekindling things, Odom said, “Just to be around would be a blessing.”

Just one day after Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian for his cheating scandal, Odom wrote: “I truly wish nothing but the best for her. I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.”

If you weren't aware of the drama, earlier this month, Thompson publicly confirmed he was the father to Nichols’ son after denying it for months. In a statement posted on Instagram, he also apologised to Khloe, saying: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

