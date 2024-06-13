Khloé Kardashian Says Brother Rob Kardashian Should Donate Sperm To Best Friend Malika Haqq For Second Child

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the reality show KUWTK

If drama had another name, it would be the Kardashian family! This time, Khloe Kardashian feels betrayed by her brother Rob due to his relationship with the popular Black Chyna. The reality TV star reportedly asked her brother to vacate her California home after she discovered he was romancing Chyn. She is also very upset because Rob Kardashian has gone against the family to pursue her.

“Rob is living with Blac now that Khloe kicked him out after finding out about him and Blac. Khloe feels majorly betrayed by Rob after she always stuck up for him. She feels like this is a major blow to the family. Nobody in the family likes it,” a source said. Meanwhile, younger sister Kylie is also equally upset because Chyn has previously humiliated the star because of her relationship with rapper Tyga. However, in the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe shared an awkward moment with her brother when she asked him to be a sperm donor and he replied that he can not ejaculate anymore.

Khloe Kardashian suggested that Rob Kardashian should be her bestie's sperm donor

Khloé Kardashian almost found a way to add her best friend Malika Haqq to the family! In this week's episode of KUWTK, Khloe indulged in a candid chat with her bestie, Malika Haqq, about her hopes of growing her family. Haqq, who is already mom to son Ace with ex partner O.T. Genasis, tells Kardashian that she wants to add another little one to her family.

The episode then changes to a scene between Kardashian and Haqq, who describes how she wants to get pregnant soon so she isn't in her 40s and anticipating another newborn. Khloe suggested that instead of using sperm banks, she should ask her brother Rob, who later clearly denies their impromptu wish.

More on Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq's friendship

Khloe Kardashian has been best friends with Malika and Khadijah Haqq since they were teenagers. Not only this but her twin sister Khadijah Haqq is also known as Khloe Kardashian's right hand. The trio share a lot of love, friendship, and girlhood memories.

For those who are curious, Malika is a model as well as an actor. Back in 2005, she played Penny in the superhero comedy Sky High. She's also banking on her social media presence. She's partnered with PrettyLittleThing and often posts pictures of herself wearing the brand.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

