Khloe Kardashian says co parenting daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson is ‘a challenge’ but ‘it pays off’

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her experience co-parenting her daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Scroll down to see what she said.

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about what it has been like to raise her daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. For the unversed, the former couple broke up after his cheating scandal in 2019, which involved Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. They’ve since reconciled and while it appears they might be back together, she hasn’t confirmed this yet.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Khloe, 36, said about co-parenting during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge.”

“But to do it, I know how good I feel about myself. You put your kids first. It’s hard sometimes, but it pays off,” she added. Khloe says she’s looked to her parents as an example on how to handle the situation. “You put your kids first and it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off,” she said. “They’re happy, beautiful children.”

