Khloe Kardashian says 'don't read into anything' after fans claim she disrespected Halle Berry at PCAs 2021

Khloe Kardashian recently made her first public appearance at the People's Choice Awards 2021 amid her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. After winning an award herself for Reality Star 2021, the KUWTK star received online hate after netizens assumed she threw shade at Halle Berry who was the recipient of the People's Icon Award 2021. After netizens claimed Khloe disrespected Berry during the latter's speech, the Good American founder responded to a fan with a Twitter clarification.

Khloe responding to a tweet about her being disrespectful towards Berry wrote, "That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something."

After another fan sympathised with her and apologised to her for having to read such nasty tweets, Khloe further added saying, "I love you, thank you for always being so sweet. I am going to log off of Twitter on a positive note."

Khloe has been in the news because of her ex Tristan Thompson's ongoing paternity suit. For the unreversed, Tristan Thompson, who is father to Khloe and his 3-year-old daughter True, is being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols over pregnancy and child-related expenses. While Kardashian hasn't directly responded to any reports, her mention of "barely being in her own body" in the recent tweet has fans wondering if it was her way of maintaining that she's not doing well at the moment.

